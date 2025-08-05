Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ceragon Networks stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CRNT Free Report ) by 132.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,498 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ceragon Networks worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

