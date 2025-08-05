Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,098 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PFM opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.1885 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

