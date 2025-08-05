Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 225,815 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,815 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Price Performance

CLM stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,783.0%.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.