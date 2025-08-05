Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

