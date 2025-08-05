Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,333 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $170.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.