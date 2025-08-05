Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 42,656 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJUL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.