Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.9% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.0%

CP stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

