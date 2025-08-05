Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 29,916.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2208 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

