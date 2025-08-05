Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $17,238,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $8,332,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 178,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 58,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DJUL opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $354.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

