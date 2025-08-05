Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.60 Million Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,997 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $321.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

