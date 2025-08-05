Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XCEM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

