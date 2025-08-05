Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.67 Million Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 51.46%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

