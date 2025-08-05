Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 38.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Barrick Mining by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of B stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

