Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in State Street were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. State Street's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

