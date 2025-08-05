Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,989 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,621.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NYSE NCLH opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

