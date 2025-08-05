Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 7,435 Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Centene were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 203.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

