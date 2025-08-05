Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,306.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 173,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $258.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.10 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.21 and a 52-week high of $258.73.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,011,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,258,226. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.78, for a total value of $348,811.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 244,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,947,845.90. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,127 shares of company stock worth $115,087,539. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

