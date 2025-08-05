Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,727 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Helium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NJUL stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

