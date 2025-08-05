Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,422 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $3,617,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 410,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,680. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,724.71. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

