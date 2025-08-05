Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 6,411 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 153,679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 135.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

