Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 9,192 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,252,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,872,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,394,000 after buying an additional 405,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,969,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

