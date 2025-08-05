Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 958 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

