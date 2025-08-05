CFO4Life Group LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.30.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

