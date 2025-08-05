Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Shares Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Clean TeQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Clean TeQ Company Profile

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

