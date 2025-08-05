Clene (CLNN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share and revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, analysts expect Clene to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLNN stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.55. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Clene from $84.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

