Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,415.03. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

