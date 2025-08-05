Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $696.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.66. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $718.40.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 198,046 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,900 shares of company stock worth $20,853,987. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

