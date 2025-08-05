Comparing John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) & The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Hain Celestial Group and John B. Sanfilippo & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 0 9 1 0 2.10 John B. Sanfilippo & Son 0 0 0 0 0.00

The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.5889, indicating a potential upside of 136.11%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than John B. Sanfilippo & Son.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group -16.17% 2.47% 1.05% John B. Sanfilippo & Son 5.00% 16.98% 10.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and John B. Sanfilippo & Son”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $1.74 billion 0.08 -$75.04 million ($2.89) -0.53 John B. Sanfilippo & Son $1.07 billion 0.70 $60.25 million $4.74 13.47

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Hain Celestial Group. The Hain Celestial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John B. Sanfilippo & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

John B. Sanfilippo & Son beats The Hain Celestial Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; fresh and aseptic soups; yogurts; and nut butters. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, syrups, dessert sauces, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby food, sunscreens, and other products under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, and Hollywood brands. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

