Contrasting Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) & Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Leidos and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 7 7 1 2.60 Cognizant Technology Solutions 0 13 6 0 2.32

Dividends

Leidos currently has a consensus target price of $175.1538, suggesting a potential upside of 8.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $85.8824, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Leidos.

Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Leidos pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Leidos has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leidos and Cognizant Technology Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $16.66 billion 1.24 $1.25 billion $9.94 16.21 Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.74 billion 1.78 $2.24 billion $4.92 14.48

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Leidos. Cognizant Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Leidos has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 7.87% 32.62% 11.14% Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.89% 16.77% 12.34%

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Leidos on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. The solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology. The company provides customer experience, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It offers solution to manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, business process improvement, technology modernization, and the creation of unified and compelling user experience services to communications, media and entertainment, education, and information services and technology companies. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

