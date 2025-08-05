Contrasting US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) & Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple Flag Precious Metals 1.71% 7.69% 7.51% US Gold N/A -96.02% -57.53%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Triple Flag Precious Metals and US Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 3 4 1 2.75 US Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.59%. US Gold has a consensus price target of $14.6667, indicating a potential upside of 30.37%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and US Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple Flag Precious Metals $268.99 million 18.32 -$23.08 million $0.03 795.33 US Gold N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($1.78) -6.32

US Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Triple Flag Precious Metals. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triple Flag Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Triple Flag Precious Metals beats US Gold on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure to gold, silver, nickel, copper, zinc, and lead. It holds a royalty interest in the Beta Hunt mine located in Pert, Wester Australia; the Camino Rojo gold and silver mine located in Mexico; the El Mochito polymetallic mine located in north-western Honduras; and La Colorada polymetallic mine located in Mexico. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About US Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.