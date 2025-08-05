Corteva (CTVA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Corteva to post earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.950 EPS.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corteva Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Corteva has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CTVA

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corteva stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.