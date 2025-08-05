COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Trading Down 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 9.2%

About COSCO SHIPPING

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

See Also

