Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $467.1429.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.6%

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $496.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.89. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $258.85 and a 12 month high of $505.43.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

