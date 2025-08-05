Cwm LLC Purchases 6,989 Shares of Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 259.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vaalco Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaalco Energy by 776.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $373.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Vaalco Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Vaalco Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. Vaalco Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Vaalco Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Vaalco Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

