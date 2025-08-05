CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of CyberArk Software worth $21,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 340.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $409.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.99 and a 200-day moving average of $368.24. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.39.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

