Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – August 2nd

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, and CrowdStrike are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is developing and selling products and services—such as antivirus software, firewalls, and threat-detection platforms—designed to protect networks, devices, and data from cyberattacks. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growing demand for digital security solutions as businesses and consumers seek to defend against hacking, data breaches, and other online threats. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.13. 34,777,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,669,572. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average is $173.12.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,231,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,412. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.79, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.20.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,503. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of -647.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.47.

