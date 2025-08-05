Desjardins Has Pessimistic View of Cameco FY2026 Earnings

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Cameco Stock Up 3.1%

CCJ opened at $75.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45 and a beta of 1.06. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cameco by 936.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 25.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $303,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cameco by 209.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $878,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.