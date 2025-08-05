Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1,127.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3,652.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

