Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

