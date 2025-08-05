Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 126,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 240,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$111.88 million, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doubleview Gold news, Director Farshad Shirvani sold 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$93,240.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,265. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

