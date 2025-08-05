Dynatrace (DT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $467.39 million for the quarter. Dynatrace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.560-1.590 EPS.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DT opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatrace stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

