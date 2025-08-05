Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) versus Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Critical Survey

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Core & Main shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Core & Main shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Core & Main and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core & Main 5.47% 23.55% 6.80% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Core & Main has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Core & Main and Ebang International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core & Main $7.44 billion 1.69 $411.00 million $2.15 29.68 Ebang International $5.87 million N/A -$20.25 million N/A N/A

Core & Main has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Core & Main and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core & Main 1 4 6 0 2.45 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Core & Main currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.99%. Given Core & Main’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core & Main is more favorable than Ebang International.

Summary

Core & Main beats Ebang International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

