Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.84 and last traded at $53.16. 3,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $61.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

