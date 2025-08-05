Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $55.51 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.2194.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

ENPH opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

