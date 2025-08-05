Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,246 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF Trading Up 1.1%

SEPT opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.73. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (SEPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPT was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.