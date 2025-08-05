Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $163.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MAA stock opened at $140.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $10,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

