Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,700 shares, anincreaseof370.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Fagron alerts:

Fagron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Fagron has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.

Fagron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.