Financial Review: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) vs. CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) and CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and CryoPort, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 1 2 3 0 2.33 CryoPort 0 2 6 0 2.75

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus price target of $88.3750, suggesting a potential downside of 15.40%. CryoPort has a consensus price target of $10.6250, suggesting a potential upside of 48.39%. Given CryoPort’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CryoPort is more favorable than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoPort has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of CryoPort shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of CryoPort shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and CryoPort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 33.00% 52.90% 19.28% CryoPort -50.15% -11.03% -5.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and CryoPort”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte $826.93 million 5.37 $237.12 million $5.40 19.34 CryoPort $228.38 million 1.57 -$114.76 million ($2.34) -3.06

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort. CryoPort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte beats CryoPort on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities. It also operates the NH Collection Hotel in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport, and a hotel under the Hilton Garden Inn name at the Monterrey International Airport. In addition, the company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, boarding and unloading, passenger walkway, and airport security services. Further, it offers complementary services that comprise leasing of space to airlines, cargo handling, baggage-screening, permanent and non-permanent ground transportation, and access rights services; non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, and other commercial tenants, as well as maintaining of parking facilities and advertising; and diversification services, which consists of operation and lease of the industrial park and real estate services, as well as hotel and air cargo logistics services. Additionally, the company provides construction services. It has a strategic alliance with VYNMSA Desarrollo Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V. to build and operate an industrial park at the Monterrey airport. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

