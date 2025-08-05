First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,522 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.