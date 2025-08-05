Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 216,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 47,016 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,080. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

